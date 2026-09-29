CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls and claimed that some voters had names registered at multiple locations, while the names of deceased persons continued to remain on the voters’ list. Addressing a press conference, Yatnal released documents and photographs which, he claimed, showed voters appearing at more than one place in the electoral rolls. He also produced documents, including death certificates, pertaining to objections filed against names of deceased persons. He said objections had been filed against more than 16,000 cases where the identity or eligibility of voters was suspected. He maintained that the objections filed in the City Assembly constituency had not been withdrawn. We have submitted objections along with documents. There is no question of withdrawing them, Yatnal said, adding that objections in the Babaleshwar constituency might have been withdrawn, but those pertaining to the City constituency had not been. He claimed that more than 8,300 objections had been submitted and said all objections were filed in accordance with the prescribed rules. Yatnal also alleged that certain organisations were interfering with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were expected to conduct the verification by visiting households, but alleged that organisations including Rehman Foundation and Sana Foundation were interfering in the process. He further alleged that some of his party workers had been attacked and that a former municipal councillor had convened a meeting of BLOs at a school owned by him. I did not become MLA because of Minister MB Patil. When you lost elections in the past and faced difficulties, I stood by you. I also supported you when you faced problems relating to BLDE, he said. He advised Patil to concentrate on his Babaleshwar constituency and alleged that several people had expressed dissatisfaction with the Minister before him.

Mayor MS Karadi, Corporators Premanand Biradar, Girish Biradar, Raju Kuriyavar, Jawahar Gosavi, Kiran Patil, Rajesh Devagiri, Rahul Jadhav and Kumar Gadagi and others were present at the press conference.