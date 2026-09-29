CH NEWS, KARWAR Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer T.Y. Dasanakoppa urged poor wage labourers to register for government security schemes such as PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY to ensure social and economic security. He was speaking while presiding over an information exchange and financial literacy programme jointly organised by the Taluk Panchayat, Gram Panchayat and Financial Literacy Centre, Mundgod. The programme was held at a trench construction site in the Attiveri forest area under Hungund Gram Panchayat in Mundgod taluk, where work is being implemented under the VB-G Ram-G scheme. Dasanakoppa said the wage rate under the current VB-G Ram-G scheme had been increased to ₹382, with 125 person-days of work provided. He said a family could earn an annual income of ₹47,750 through the scheme. However, he stressed that earning money alone was not enough and said families should register for social security schemes to protect their financial stability. He described enrolment in government security schemes as an important service to dependent family members. Financial literacy advisor Gaurish Kulkarni explained various government schemes and financial practices. He spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, which provides accident insurance, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, which provides life insurance, and the Atal Pension Yojana, which provides a guaranteed monthly pension in old age. He also explained the safe use of UPI, Aadhaar-enabled payments and ATM cards. He warned people not to share OTPs or bank details with strangers. Gram Panchayat Secretary Satish, IEC Coordinator Kiran Joteppanavar, Technical Assistant Vinayak Achari, Rukmini Panchagola, Basavaraja, BFT Santhosh Hiremath, ‘Kayaka Bandhus’ and labourers were present.