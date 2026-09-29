CH NEWS, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar has called upon people to prioritize preventive healthcare by adopting a healthy lifestyle, stressing that maintaining good health is better than seeking treatment after falling ill. Inaugurating the World Heart Day-2026 programme at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, he said the heart works continuously throughout life and therefore requires special attention. He expressed concern over the increasing incidence of heart-related problems among children and young people, attributing the trend to unhealthy food habits, lack of physical activity, stress, inadequate sleep and addictions. He advised people to consume nutritious food, exercise regularly and dedicate at least an hour every day to activities such as walking, yoga or other physical exercises. He also stressed that mental health is as important as physical health and urged people to undergo periodic health check-ups and follow medical advice. Dr. Kumar said healthcare facilities have improved significantly, but greater emphasis should be placed on prevention and early detection of lifestyle-related diseases. Under the Arogya Vaishalya programme, 50 ECG machines have been supplied free of cost to selected Primary Health Centres in the district, with more than 13,000 ECG tests already conducted. District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Bettaswamy emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise and stress management. He advised people to avoid junk food and undergo health screenings before minor problems develop into serious illnesses. Indian Red Cross Society Chairperson Dr. Meera Shivalingaiah urged youngsters to stay away from addictions and unhealthy habits and make physical activity and nutritious food part of their daily lives. Cardiologists and medical professionals, including Dr. Hema S., Dr. Veenu J., Dr. Sphoorthi and Dr. Aditya Gowda I.C., attended the programme.

10 law graduates selected for legal training Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar announced that 10 law graduates have been selected for legal training conducted by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare for the 2026-27 academic year. Chairing the district-level selection committee meeting at his office, Dr. Kumar said 22 candidates appeared for the direct interview. The selection was conducted transparently based on educational qualifications, prescribed eligibility criteria and interview performance. The selected candidates will undergo practical and professional training in legal procedures, judicial functioning and related skills. He said the programme would help them gain valuable practical knowledge and experience to pursue careers in the legal field. Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Judge Anand M., District Advocates’ Association President T.S. Satyanand, District Government Pleader Uma, and Backward Classes Welfare Department official Deepak K.S. were present.