CH NEWS, YADGIR The district unit of the Karnataka State Farmers' Association and Hasiru Sene staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office, demanding immediate action on farmers' problems amid severe drought conditions in the state. Addressing the protesters, association Vice President Mallikarjun Satyampete demanded a complete waiver of loans taken by farmers from nationalised and cooperative banks. He also demanded seven hours of uninterrupted power supply for agricultural activities, in line with promises to give priority to the farming sector. The association urged the government to announce Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for different crops and make arrangements for direct procurement from farmers. Satyampete said the Almatti and Basavasagara reservoirs were full and called for proper water management. He said the available water should be used effectively so that farmers can grow two crops instead of allowing the water to go waste. The farmers also urged the government to resolve issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and ration cards without delay. They sought steps to ensure that eligible beneficiaries do not face difficulties while receiving government services and benefits. The protesters submitted a memorandum containing their demands to the district administration. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Pande Veeresh received the memorandum. District President Sharanu V. Mandarawada, Mudranna Ammapura, Mallanna S. Chinthi, Buchappa Nayak, Mallanna Neelalli, Bhimaraya Eleri, Prabhakar Kongandi, Mahadeva Biradara, Fakir Ahmed Saab, Bhimaraya Halagera, Sharanappa, Rudrambika, Subhash, Mallappa, Guranna Desai, Vishwanath Gobdur, Anil Kumar, Mallu Yakshanthi, Sharanu Yakshanthi and Durgappa Konalli, along with several farmers, participated in the protest.