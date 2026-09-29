CH NEWS, KALABURAGI Tension prevailed on Tuesday as thousands of supporters of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and members of the Karnataka Kuruba Sangha staged a massive protest against the removal of his statue by the City Corporation. The protesters took out a rally from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, raising slogans against the municipal authorities and demanding action against the officials who removed the statue. The nine-foot statue had been installed at High Court Circle in the city without prior permission. City Corporation officials, with police assistance, removed it the following morning, citing the lack of necessary permission. The removal triggered strong resentment among Siddaramaiah’s supporters and Kuruba organisations. Leaders demanded that the officials responsible for removing the statue be suspended and that the statue be reinstalled at the same location immediately. The protest saw participation from Siddaramaiah supporters and Kuruba community members from Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar and other districts, besides Kalaburagi. As the rally reached the Collector’s office, some protesters attempted to enter the premises, leading to a confrontation with the police. Police tried to prevent the protesters from entering the office, resulting in a tense situation and a clash between the two sides. The protesters accused the City Corporation of disrespecting the former Chief Minister and demanded immediate restoration of the statue. The Karnataka Pradesh Kuruba Sangha had earlier announced the September 29 rally from Sangolli Rayanna statue to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The issue has sparked protests in other parts of Karnataka as well, with Kuruba organisations demanding restoration of the statue.