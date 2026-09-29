CH NEWS, MADIKERI Actor and activist Prakash Raj demanded the immediate scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the process could affect the voting rights of poor people, migrant workers, tribal communities and minorities. He was speaking at an SIR Review and Resistance Tour and public survey of people affected by the process at Palemadu village in Madikeri taluk. More than 500 people affected by the SIR process participated in the convention and shared their grievances. Prakash Raj alleged that voters were facing difficulties because of notices issued over unmapping, logical discrepancies and other issues. He questioned the requirement for documents from people who may not have proper birth or residence records. He also alleged that spelling mistakes, changes in names and other errors in electoral records were often made by government systems and questioned why voters should face difficulties because of such mistakes. According to the figures cited at the meeting, 13 crore voters across the country had been removed through the SIR process, while 1.8 crore voters in Karnataka were placed on the ASDDO list. Notices were reportedly issued to 43 lakh voters over unmapping and logical discrepancies. These figures were presented by the organisers and were not independently verified at the meeting. Prakash Raj said the SIR process was unnecessary and demanded that all related decisions and records be handed over to the Supreme Court for examination. He also questioned the treatment of migrant workers who may be away from their homes when enumeration forms are distributed. Participants from Kodagu said some plantation workers living in line houses had been included in the ASDDO category and that some eligible voters had not received enumeration forms. Prakash Raj said the struggle would continue until every eligible voter could exercise their voting rights. He also expressed support for housing rights and said he would join efforts seeking housing for people without homes. SDPI, Aam Aadmi Party and Citizens' Voter Watch Committee representatives, along with activists working on land and housing rights, attended the programme.