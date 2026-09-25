CH NEWS, RAICHUR A notice in one hand and a bundle of old documents in the other, this has become the reality for several voters in Raichur district as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continues. Even minor discrepancies in names, age, father's name or address are prompting voters to approach election offices with supporting documents. The process has proved particularly challenging for elderly persons, those suffering from illness, pregnant women and families of people living abroad. The district has 14,04,577 registered voters, comprising 6,96,754 men, 7,07,686 women and 137 transgender voters. As part of the SIR exercise, 68,633 notices have been issued, of which 65,744 have been served. Another 3,355 notices are yet to be served, according to the figures provided by officials. So far, 43,018 notices have been verified and disposed of. Authorities have also received 11,182 Form 6 applications, 605 Form 7 applications and 9,818 Form 8 applications. The requirement to establish details linked to older electoral records has caused particular anxiety among senior citizens. An 80-year-old woman, for instance, has been struggling to locate documents relating to her father from decades ago. The problem is compounded by the absence of readily available old records in some areas. Even electoral records contain discrepancies such as spelling mistakes, differences in age and instances where a different name has been entered.As a result, voters are making repeated visits to government offices with whatever documents they can locate. The Election Commission's voter-service system provides facilities to search electoral-roll details, register applications, make corrections and track application status. However, awareness and access to digital services remain limited among many elderly and rural voters, prompting them to approach offices physically. Even if parents are abroad or unwell, their relatives can produce the available documents. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that their names remain on the electoral roll, BM Mallikarjun, Assistant Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, said. Municipal Deputy Commissioner Santhoshirani said priority was being given to elderly persons, pregnant women and those suffering from illness who approach officials to respond to SIR notices.“Every effort is being made to resolve their doubts and ensure that eligible names remain on the electoral roll. Some cases are complicated, but officials are continuously working to resolve them according to the rules, she said.