CH NEWS, BIDAR

Kannada Sena Karnataka State Vice-President Raviswamy Nirna has alleged that five chemical factories in Humnabad, which had earlier been sealed by the government, have resumed operations. Addressing a press conference, he said protests had earlier been staged by the local MLA, former Ministers, priests of the Manik Prabhu Temple and residents of surrounding villages, demanding the closure of five chemical factories, including Satyadeepa, Lakshmi Durga, NS Six and KGN. Following the protests, the government had sealed the factories, he said. However, four of the factories have allegedly resumed operations despite the government order, Nirna claimed.He said workers were reportedly continuing to visit the factories and work there on a daily basis even after they were sealed. We have not entered the factory premises as we respect the law. However, workers themselves are informing us that the factories are functioning, Nirna said. He recalled that the organisation had earlier led protests demanding that the factories be sealed. He warned that the Kannada Sena Karnataka would launch an agitation and call for a Humnabad taluk bandh if the factories were not completely sealed. Kannada Sena leader Subhash Kennade and other office-bearers of the organisation were present.