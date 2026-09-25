CH NEWS, BIDAR The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has welcomed the State government's assurance to withdraw the auction process of Bidar Sahakari Sakkare Kharkhane (BSSK) and revive it on a lease basis. Speaking at a press conference, Raitha Sangha district President Srimanth Biradar said the BSSK sugar factory was a lifeline for farmers and workers in the district and had remained closed for the past five to six years. He said the DCC Bank had initiated the auction process on September 2 to recover the loans pending against the factory. The BJP had also supported the movement to save the factory, he said. Biradar said that after DCC Bank Managing Director Manjula refused to withdraw the auction process, efforts were made to bring the issue to the State government's attention in Bengaluru and seek an alternative arrangement to revive the factory.A delegation met Sugar Minister RudrappaLamani and District In-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre on September 21 and 22 and discussed the issue. The ministers assured them that the Cabinet would take a decision on leasing out the factory, he said. On September 23, a delegation comprising former Minister Rajshekhar Patil, MLCs Dr Chandrashekhar Patil and Bhimrao Patil and Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum, Biradarsaid. Responding to the delegation's demand, the Chief Minister instructed the Apex Bank not to auction the BSSK factory and gave written consent for its revival on a lease basis, Biradar claimed. BSSK Workers' Union President Arjun Tamagikar, Raitha Sangha district general secretary Dayanand Swamy Sirsi, state Vice-President Chandrashekhar Jamakhandi, state women's wing General Secretary Shobhavati Anneppanavar and Aurad taluk President Prakash Bavuge were present.