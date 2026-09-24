Mysuru

The Dasara Sports Meet provides a major platform for sportspersons from rural areas and various taluks, particularly young women, to showcase their talent, said Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Vice-Chairperson of the Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority. She was speaking after inaugurating the 2026-27 Mysuru District-level Dasara Sports Meet organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Mysuru, Karnataka Sports Authority and other departments at Chamundi Vihar Stadium here on Thursday. She congratulated the sportspersons, students and sports enthusiasts who had arrived from various taluks and rural areas of the district to participate in the event. It was commendable that more than 150 children from each taluk were participating in the sports meet. In sports, winning and losing are not the only important aspects. Sportspersons need mental strength along with physical fitness and balance. As the weather is hot, officials have taken necessary precautions to ensure the health and well-being of the sportspersons and prevent them from becoming dehydrated, she said. Pushpa said the government is forming youth teams at the panchayat level to encourage the talent of young people and promote sports, literature and culture. More than 440 ‘Bharat Jodo Youth Clubs’ have already been formed in the district, and in the coming days, opportunities will be provided for young people to register through the Guarantee Panchayat Committees. It is not possible for everyone to win or everyone to lose. Participants should accept victory and defeat equally. They should make defeat a stepping stone to success and move forward, she said. Assistant Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Bhaskar Naik, MUDA Secretary Johns K., leader Ganesh Murthy, officials of the department and sportspersons were present.