Mysuru

The Mysuru city and rural district units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with their respective Yuva Morchas, staged a strong protest in Mysuru on Thursday, accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of pushing the State towards a financial crisis. As part of the protest, described by the organisers as the “Funeral Procession of the Congress Government,” BJP leaders and workers tore a photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi near Ramaswamy Circle, expressing their opposition to the State government's financial policies. The protesters alleged that the Congress government had failed to manage the State's finances effectively and was making financial commitments without ensuring adequate funds. They raised slogans against the government and demanded greater accountability in the management of public money. The protest in Mysuru came amid a wider BJP campaign over Karnataka's fiscal position. On September 23, the BJP had staged a similar demonstration at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru after the State Finance Department cautioned against taking up major new expenditure commitments, citing limited fiscal space and calling for a realistic and prudent approach to funding. According to the 2026-27 State Budget, Karnataka's revenue deficit is estimated at ₹22,957 crore, while the fiscal deficit is projected at ₹97,449 crore, or 2.95 per cent of GSDP. The State's outstanding liabilities are estimated at ₹8,24,389 crore, equivalent to 24.94 per cent of GSDP. These figures are part of the government's own budget estimates. At the same time, the Finance Department's caution does not describe Karnataka as bankrupt; it highlights constraints on fiscal space and the need to carefully assess funding before taking up major new expenditure commitments. Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, BJP city president Nagendra, rural district BJP president Subbanna, city Yuva Morcha president Rakesh Gowda and rural Yuva Morcha president Arjun Parth were among those who participated in the protest. Mandal presidents Dinesh Gowda, Rakesh Bhat and Manjunath, senior leader Phanish, and several other BJP workers were also present. The demonstration added another chapter to the continuing political confrontation between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka over government spending, guarantees, development commitments and the State's fiscal position. Recent BJP protests have focused on the Finance Department's warning and called for greater transparency regarding Karnataka's finances.