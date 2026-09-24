CH NEWS, UDUPI

The district administration has released the latest data on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls-2026, including voter numbers, the distribution of notices, and applications received for additions, deletions, and corrections, following directions from the chief electoral officer (CEO). According to the district administration, Udupi currently has 10,00,754 voters, comprising 4,84,236 men, 5,16,509 women, and nine third-gender voters. The district has a total of 1,244 polling stations. Inquiries relating to 58,913 distributed notices have been completed, while inquiries concerning 37,803 notices remain pending. The deadline for completing inquiries is October 12, and October 22 is the last date for the disposal of claims and objections. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 27. The administration has received a total of 44,841 applications under Forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8. Of these, 12,200 applications were submitted under Form 6 for the inclusion of new voters, while 340 applications were received under Form 6A from overseas Indian voters (NRIs). Another 2,006 applications were filed under Form 7 for objections or the deletion of names, while 37,454 applications were received under Form 8 for corrections, replacement of EPIC cards, and the identification of persons with disabilities. Young men and women who turn 18 on October 1, 2026, are eligible to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), those suffering from illness, and NRIs. An adult family member may personally approach the concerned ERO/AERO office on their behalf and submit the required documents and information for the disposal of the notice. Voters who are unable to find their names using their old part number can search using their EPIC number through the voters.eci.gov.in website or the ECINet mobile application.