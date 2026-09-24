Mysuru

It is meant to be the beating heart of sporting activity during the world-famous Dasara festival. But today, Chamundi Stadium at Nazarbad in Mysuru presents a picture of neglect and poor maintenance, raising concerns over the safety of sportspersons and spectators who will gather here for the upcoming Dasara sports events. Situated against the picturesque backdrop of the majestic Chamundi Hill, the stadium has long been an important sporting venue in Mysuru. It hosts athletics and other sporting activities and becomes particularly important during the Dasara festival, when athletes from different parts of Karnataka converge on the city to compete. Yet, despite its significance, basic maintenance appears to have taken a back seat. A concrete slab along the side of the running track has collapsed, and the damaged portion has reportedly remained unattended for a considerable period. The unattended structure not only mars the appearance of the stadium but could also pose a safety concern when the venue begins receiving large numbers of athletes and visitors. The stadium comes under the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, which is responsible for its upkeep. With the State-level Dasara sports events scheduled to attract hundreds of sportspersons, the poor condition of portions of the facility has become a matter of concern. The irony is hard to miss. The authorities are fully aware that the stadium will witness a surge in sporting activity during Dasara. Athletes will run, jump and compete on the very ground where the damaged infrastructure remains visible. With the festival attracting participants from across Karnataka, even a minor lapse in safety arrangements could have serious consequences. The authorities concerned need to inspect the entire stadium, identify vulnerable and damaged structures and undertake urgent repairs before the Dasara sporting calendar gets into full swing. Mysuru takes pride in hosting Dasara as a grand cultural and sporting celebration. Its sporting venues should reflect that pride—not neglect. The clock is ticking. The athletes are coming. It is high time the authorities woke up and restored Chamundi Stadium before a preventable mishap turns the spotlight on the administration.