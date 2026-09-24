CH NEWS, MANGALURU

KMC Hospital will organise the World Heart Day Walkathon 2026 on September 27 as part of World Heart Day celebrations, with the aim of creating awareness about heart health and encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Speaking at a press meet on September 24, Kasturba Medical College dean Dr B Unnikrishnan said that along with providing treatment to patients, creating awareness about health among the public is an important objective. He said programmes such as the walkathon help spread awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. KMC Hospital, head of cardiology Dr Narasimha Prasad said, this year's World Heart Day message, 'Don't Miss a Beat,' reminds people to be attentive to their heart health. Regular health check-ups, a healthy diet, exercise and stress management can help maintain heart health. He also noted that heart-related problems are increasingly being seen among younger people. The walkathon will be flagged off at 6.15 am on September 27 by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare. ACP Geetha D Kulkarni, City Police crime records bureau; pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Mangaluru campus, Dr Dileep G Naik and CEO of IGDK India Private Limited Anand Fernandes, among others, will participate in the event. The walkathon will begin from KMC Hospital and proceed through Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, Balmatta Road, Taj Mahal, Milagres Church, IMA Hall, Attavar and S L Mathias Road before concluding at Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda. Senior Cardiologist Dr Padmanabha Kamath said KMC Hospital has been organising the 'Walk for Your Heart' walkathon for the past 21 years. He said the event aims to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle by participating along with their family members and friends. A special torch bearer will also participate in the event. Various competitions will be held under categories including corporate and institutional participation, enthusiastic participation, best nutrition and best placard. Prizes will be presented to the winners during the concluding programme. KMC Hospital cluster Director Pramod Kundar said participants are encouraged to wear red-coloured attire for the walkathon. Breakfast arrangements will be made for participants at the venue. More than 1,000 people participated in last year's walkathon, and the organisers expect a larger turnout this year. Registration for the walkathon is free but mandatory. Interested participants can register by sending their details via WhatsApp to +91 90081 67071.