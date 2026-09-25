CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA The Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner seeking effective implementation of government welfare measures for the educational, social, economic and employment-related development of SC, ST and OBC communities. The organisation urged the district administration to ensure timely disbursement of scholarships and provision of educational facilities to SC and ST students. It also sought effective implementation of government schemes benefiting students and members of the OBC community. The memorandum called for strict implementation of reservation provisions for SC, ST and OBC communities in government departments and government-owned institutions. The organisation further urged the authorities to ensure effective implementation of schemes related to education, employment, housing, healthcare and social security for backward communities. It also sought coordination among various government departments to ensure that welfare schemes and benefits reach women, students and economically weaker families. The Bhim Army urged the district administration to examine the demands and take appropriate action through the concerned departments. Office-bearers and activists of the organisation were present on the occasion.