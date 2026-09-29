CH NEWS BENGALURU Voters in parts of Bengaluru say Election Commission directions on home visits by BLOs have yet to reach the ground. The ECI has directed Booth Level Officers to collect documents from voters who received notices over unmapped names or discrepancies, instead of requiring them to attend hearings. However, residents said hearings continued at several centres, with relatives submitting documents and video calls used for voters outside the city or abroad. A Kasavanahalli resident said BLOs may face difficulties making home visits amid existing workloads. Another resident said field-level instructions remained unclear. The ECI has also asked officials to set up help desks and special camps for vulnerable voters.