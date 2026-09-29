CH NEWS BENGALURU Police have busted an alleged drug-peddling operation at a mutton shop in Vidyaranyapura and arrested two people. The arrested have been identified as Junaid Pasha and Rizwan Baig. According to police, the duo allegedly procured MDMA from a Nigerian national and used the mutton shop as a base to distribute the drug. Acting on specific information, Vidyaranyapura police raided the shop and seized 106 grams of MDMA, valued at around Rs 10.60 lakh. Two mobile phones, Rs 2,590 in cash and a two-wheeler were also seized during the operation. Police are investigating the source of the drugs and the possible involvement of others in the alleged supply network. The accused are suspected of obtaining the contraband from the Nigerian national and selling it to customers in and around the area. The use of a small commercial establishment as an alleged drug-selling point has raised concerns about the spread of narcotics networks into neighbourhood businesses. Police are also examining the communications and transactions of the arrested persons to determine the extent of the operation. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The seizure comes amid continuing police efforts to crack down on the supply and sale of synthetic drugs in Bengaluru. Investigators are expected to question the accused to identify their alleged supplier and establish whether the seized MDMA was intended for local distribution. Police have urged citizens to provide information about suspected drug-peddling activities to help curb the circulation of narcotics in residential and commercial areas.