CH NEWS BENGALURU A leopard was spotted in Bengaluru’s Anchepalya early Tuesday, causing concern among residents and raising fresh questions over wildlife movement into urban areas. The leopard was reportedly seen moving through an isolated stretch of Anchepalya at around 3 am. A security guard captured footage of the animal as it passed through the area. The leopard was spotted close to the location where a wild elephant had recently entered the city. The latest sighting has added to residents’ concerns following the elephant incident, in which a person was reportedly killed. Residents have expressed anxiety over the repeated movement of wild animals into Bengaluru’s expanding urban areas. The incidents have also prompted questions about measures being taken by the Forest Department to prevent wildlife from entering populated neighbourhoods. The sighting has particularly worried residents living close to vacant plots and isolated stretches, where the animal could potentially find cover. People in the area have been advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into isolated places during early morning and night hours. Forest officials are expected to monitor the area and take steps to track the leopard’s movement. Residents have also been urged not to approach the animal, attempt to chase it away or gather near places where it is spotted. The latest incident highlights the challenges posed by the increasing interface between Bengaluru’s urban expansion and surrounding wildlife habitats. Authorities are likely to assess the situation and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of residents while preventing any harm to the animal. Further details on the leopard’s movement and efforts to locate it are awaited.