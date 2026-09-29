CH NEWS, BENGALURU The Bengaluru South City Corporation has cleared encroachments from 3 acres and 13 guntas of government land in Sarakki Village and taken the property into its custody, Commissioner K.N. Ramesh said. The land, located at Survey Number 73 near Banashankari Temple, is estimated to be worth around ₹100 crore. It has been sanctioned for construction of the Bengaluru City Corporation’s central office. The government had earlier allotted the land to the Karnataka Agricultural Marketing Department’s Fruit and Vegetable Division under APMC. However, the land was not used for the purpose for which it was allotted. The government later cancelled the earlier allocation and sanctioned the property to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on September 3, 2026, for construction of the Corporation’s central office. Following the new allotment, a team led by Mahantesh, Executive Engineer of the Planning Division, inspected the site on Tuesday under the direction of the Corporation Commissioner. Using JCB machinery, officials removed unauthorised sheds and cleared encroachments from the Corporation’s land. Officials also issued strict instructions to people who had constructed illegal buildings on another part of the same survey number. They were directed to vacate the Corporation-owned land immediately. Commissioner K.N. Ramesh said the operation had helped the Corporation reclaim the 3 acres and 13 guntas of GBA-owned land. He said the property would be protected for the planned construction of the Corporation’s central office. The Commissioner also warned that legal action would be taken against anyone found encroaching on the site in the future. Officials said the land would remain under the Corporation’s custody for its intended purpose.

BDA recovers land worth Rs. 13.50 crore The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) continued its drive against unauthorised constructions by recovering property worth around Rs. 13.50 crore in J.P. Nagar 9th Phase, 5th ‘B’ Block. During the operation, the BDA demolished unauthorised structures built on about 12,100 square feet of land in Survey No. 91 of Alahalli Village, Uttarahalli Hobli, Bengaluru South Taluk. The land was subsequently recovered by the authority. The demolition was carried out by the BDA Task Force under the leadership of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Zonal Commissioner of the South Zone and Engineering Officer-3. Executive Engineers and an Assistant Executive Engineer from the South Division also took part in the operation. The operation was conducted with the active support of the local police department. The BDA said the action was part of its continued efforts to clear unauthorised constructions and recover its property.