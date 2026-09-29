CH NEWS, Bengaluru The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will install Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring devices in 6,000 more borewells by March 2027 to improve the monitoring and management of groundwater resources. The devices will help the Board monitor water levels, extraction quantities and pump-set operations remotely. BWSSB currently owns around 16,000 borewells, of which 1,800 have already been equipped with IoT devices under the first phase. The second phase will cover another 6,000 borewells, with plans to eventually bring all Board-owned borewells under the monitoring system. BWSSB Chairperson N. Manjula said the technology would make borewell management more scientific, efficient and data-driven. She noted that operating pumps when water levels are inadequate, running motors longer than necessary and detecting equipment faults only after failures can result in technical problems and unnecessary expenditure. According to the BWSSB, the IoT devices will continuously transmit information that can help officials identify borewells where groundwater availability is declining and prevent unnecessary pump operation. The system is also expected to reduce motor damage caused by prolonged or dry running. The devices will be centrally monitored through two dashboards, enabling officials to track borewell performance and water availability across different parts of the city. The data generated will provide information on groundwater levels and usage patterns. The Board said this information would help officials identify emerging problems at an early stage, improve maintenance planning and reduce operational costs. It would also provide a broader understanding of groundwater conditions in different areas of Bengaluru. BWSSB officials expect the technology-driven monitoring system to improve the efficiency of borewell operations while supporting more sustainable utilisation of groundwater resources.