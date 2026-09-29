CH NEWS, BENGALURU Strict action, including registration of FIRs, will be taken against Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other staff if they provide incorrect information, mislead the public or give wrong guidance during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer (Central) Jagadeesh G. said. Speaking at a meeting with election officials and representatives of recognised political parties, he directed officials to provide only official and verified information about the SIR process. Eligible citizens must be given proper guidance regarding voter registration and related applications. Officials were also instructed to identify areas where the need for SIR is high and conduct special awareness drives. Additional staff will be deployed in areas with a heavy workload to prevent delays. The Commissioner urged citizens to check whether their names are included in the electoral roll and submit Form 6 where required. He said the objective is to ensure an accurate electoral roll and that no eligible voter is left out. Teachers’ Constituency Poll Schedule Announced Jagadeesh G. also held a meeting with recognised political parties regarding preparations for the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency election. Representatives were briefed about notification, nomination filing, scrutiny, withdrawal, polling and counting. The election notification was issued on September 29. Nominations can be filed until October 6, followed by scrutiny on October 7 and withdrawal until October 9. Polling will be held on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm, while counting will take place on October 27. The election process will be completed by October 31. Special Counters For Teachers’ Applications Dedicated counters will be opened at ERO offices in all seven Assembly constituencies under the Central jurisdiction to receive Form-19 applications from eligible teachers. Officials and staff will be assigned to the counters, with their names and designations displayed. Applications and documents will be processed according to Election Commission guidelines. Election officials, representatives of political parties and other officials attended the meeting.