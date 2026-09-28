CH NEWS, BENGALURU Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar directed officials to speed up road, bridge and infrastructure works in the Varthur-Gunjur area and resolve issues through coordination among departments. A meeting was held to review the progress of ongoing works and discuss land acquisition, utility shifting, water supply, stormwater drain works and traffic management. Officials were instructed to prevent delays and complete road and bridge projects within the stipulated timeframe. Utility shifting, including power lines and water pipelines, was also discussed. Officials were asked to coordinate with concerned departments and expedite the work. Issues related to the UCD pipeline were discussed, and officials were directed to coordinate with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and complete necessary pipeline works immediately without affecting construction. Water supply problems in areas where construction is underway were also reviewed. Officials were asked to ensure that road and bridge works do not disrupt water supply. Land acquisition issues were discussed, with officials instructed to verify property records and measurements and speed up pending processes. Further action was also directed according to rules regarding property owners who have not accepted Transferable Development Rights (TDR). Officials were asked to secure pending government approvals and decisions by submitting required documents and proposals and maintaining regular follow-up. Issues involving stormwater drain culverts were also reviewed. A joint site inspection will be held on September 30 at 11 a.m. under the leadership of Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar. Officials from BWSSB, KRDCL, SWD, Traffic Police and GBA will participate. Officials were instructed to coordinate with traffic police, manage traffic at work sites and take measures to control dust, soil and other inconveniences. Safety arrangements must also be ensured. Sewage and waste disposal issues were also discussed. Officials were directed to identify illegal garbage dumping locations and take appropriate action. Representatives from BWSSB, KRIDL, the stormwater drain department, traffic police and other departments attended the meeting.