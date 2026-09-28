CH NEWS BENGALURU Bengaluru’s suburban rail project has shifted from the proposed metro-style Communication-Based Train Control system to the railway-oriented European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2. K-RIDE has secured approval to use ETCS Level 2 across all four corridors, citing its suitability for longer routes and fewer stations. The system monitors train speed, location and movement authority, with onboard computers capable of triggering automatic braking when required. A K-RIDE official said replacing CBTC with ETCS Level 2 would support global practices in railway signalling safety and operational efficiency. Construction is progressing on the 27-km Mallige Corridor and 46-km Kanaka Corridor, while services on the Mallige route are expected by 2028.