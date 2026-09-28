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CH NEWS BENGALURU The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a review plea challenging its 2025 verdict on ownership of the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana on Monday said the review plea, along with other interim applications, would be listed before a bench a week after October 5. The plea was mentioned by senior advocate Shyam Divan and advocate Kartik Seth, appearing for ISKCON Mumbai. They sought listing of the review petition before a bench, following an earlier direction for its consideration. The dispute concerns control and ownership of the Hare Krishna temple and educational complex in Bengaluru. On May 16, 2025, the Supreme Court had set aside a Karnataka High Court order and held that the property belonged to ISKCON Bangalore. The top court had noted that the trial court had found no evidence supporting ISKCON Mumbai's claim of possession of the disputed Schedule 'A' property. The subsequent review proceedings resulted in a split verdict in November 2025. Justice J K Maheshwari, who has since retired, found that ISKCON Mumbai had made out a case for review, while Justice A G Masih found no apparent error in the earlier judgment and dismissed the review petitions. With the judges differing, the matter was placed before the Chief Justice for directions.