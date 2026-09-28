CH NEWS BENGALURU Pradosh S. Rao, one of the accused in the case, was produced before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court on Monday amid tight security. The proceedings began with the recording of his statement after he agreed to become an approver. Given the sensitive nature of the case, the judge ordered in-camera proceedings and directed everyone except lawyers connected with the case to leave the courtroom. Police deployed additional personnel around the court premises. Meanwhile, key accused actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda appeared before the court through video conference. Pradosh had earlier submitted a written account of the events surrounding Renukaswamy’s murder to the investigating officers. The Special Public Prosecutor is now expected to question him in detail and place relevant information and evidence before the court. Following the prosecution’s examination, lawyers representing Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and the other accused are expected to cross-examine Pradosh. “The statement will be formally recorded before the court and the relevant information available with the approver will be brought on record,” a source familiar with the proceedings said. Security tightened Following Pradosh’s decision to turn approver, security around his barrack at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has been strengthened. Officials have checked the CCTV camera outside his barrack and are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance. Authorities are also monitoring food, snacks and drinking water brought from outside, besides collecting details of people visiting him.