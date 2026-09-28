CH NEWS BENGALURU Three Union government teams will visit Karnataka to assess drought conditions and verify the State’s assessment of affected areas. The teams will cover different regions as Karnataka prepares a final memorandum seeking drought relief from the Centre. Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara said one team would cover Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davanagere, another would visit North Karnataka, while the third would assess the Mysuru region, including Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. The teams are expected to visit drought-affected taluks, interact with Deputy Commissioners and local officials, and compare the State’s assessment with ground realities. Parameshwara said the State had followed the prescribed criteria while declaring drought-hit taluks. “Drought is not an issue confined to any political party. Natural disasters do not distinguish between parties,” Parameshwara said, reiterating the need for an all-party delegation to seek greater assistance from the Centre. Ground-truthing is currently underway, and the State plans to prepare its final memorandum after the monsoon period ends on September 30. The report will detail crop and other losses and the relief sought from the Union government. The State has already sought Central assistance for drought relief, with 177 taluks declared drought-affected as of September 24. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has also sought early release of part of the assistance requested under the Kharif 2026 drought memorandum. “Drought is not an issue confined to any political party. Natural disasters do not distinguish between parties.” G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister