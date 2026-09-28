CH NEWS BENGALURU A two-wheeler rider was injured and hospitalised after his bike collided with a lorry on Kanakapura Main Road, opposite Adigas Hotel, on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred around 12.30 pm, following which the front portion of the lorry suddenly caught fire, sending thick smoke into the air and briefly disrupting traffic on the busy stretch. The injured rider was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, Talaghattapura traffic police said. The lorry driver sustained minor injuries and managed to escape from the spot, police added. Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the location soon after the incident and brought the blaze under control. Traffic police cordoned off the area to facilitate firefighting and the removal of the damaged vehicles. Traffic movement was affected for a short while as vehicles were diverted to alternative routes. Normal traffic flow was restored after clearance operations were completed. Police said they are investigating the exact sequence of events that led to the collision and the subsequent fire. A senior traffic police officer said statements from witnesses were being collected and CCTV footage from the surrounding area was being examined. The footage and witness accounts are expected to help police establish how the collision occurred and determine what caused the lorry’s front section to catch fire. No further details about the condition of the injured rider were immediately available.