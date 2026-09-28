CH NEWS, UDUPI Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal said there is a proposal to give greater emphasis to agri-tourism by combining rural life and agricultural culture with Udupi’s natural beauty, religious sites and beaches. He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Udupi Tourism Influencers & Stakeholders Meet - 2026’ at Palace Garden, Kapu. The event was organised by the Department of Tourism in association with the Association of Coastal Tourism to mark World Tourism Day. Bayal said tourism should offer more than sightseeing and tourists should get opportunities to experience rural life, farming activities, local food and coastal culture. He said discussions were held on including village walks, farm visits and traditional farming experiences in tourism packages. He said folk arts, Yakshagana, local culture and rural heritage could provide tourists with unique experiences. Agri-tourism could also create economic opportunities for farmers, rural entrepreneurs, women’s self-help groups and artists. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal said local tourist attractions and the unique features of rural and agricultural life should be promoted effectively. He said cooperation among local people and tourism stakeholders could help the sector grow. Coastal Tourism Association president Manohar Shetty said Udupi has significant potential in coastal tourism and called for greater promotion of its beaches, religious and cultural sites and natural beauty. Assistant Director of Tourism Vindhya stressed the role of influencers and content creators in promoting Udupi through social media. Gaurav Shenava spoke about agri-tourism. Twenty tourism influencers from the district were felicitated during the programme. Tourism stakeholders, influencers and content creators attended the event, which also discussed tourism development, social media promotion and new tourism models.