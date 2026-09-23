CH NEWS, DHARWAD Highlighting the indispensable economic and operational contributions of women within the rural economy, the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, has announced final preparations for a mega four-day agricultural fair scheduled from September 25 to 28,

CH NEWS, DHARWAD

Highlighting the indispensable economic and operational contributions of women within the rural economy, the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, has announced final preparations for a mega four-day agricultural fair scheduled from September 25 to 28, operating under the core theme "Empowered Women – Sustainable Agriculture."

Addressing a press conference at the university's Farmers' Knowledge Development Centre, Vice-Chancellor Dr. N.B. Prakash stated that the upcoming statewide exhibition has been specifically dedicated to celebrating and uplifting women farmers. The timing of the mega-event aligns with the United Nations declaration of 2026 as the International Year of Women in Agriculture, providing a strategic platform to showcase female leadership in rural entrepreneurship, food security, and modern cultivation practices. Organizers expect an enormous turnout, with approximately two million visitors projected to participate across the four-day schedule.

To streamline access for the massive crowds, organizers have introduced a digital entry system utilizing a streamlined QR-code registration portal. The event is designed to introduce state-of-the-art technological innovations, advanced machinery, and practical, climate-resilient solutions to address the multifaceted challenges confronting modern agrarian communities.

The sprawling exhibition grounds will host 594 meticulously organized commercial and institutional stalls, including 168 high-tech technology pavilions, 293 general exhibition units, 75 specialized equipment displays, 28 heavy machinery and tractor zones, and 30 dedicated food stalls. Key attractions will feature sustainable farming methodologies, seed exhibitions, natural and organic crop cultivation, dedicated displays highlighting women's self-help group achievements, value addition and food processing techniques, and direct expert agricultural consultations.

Specialized pavilions will also demonstrate advanced agri-tech innovations, including agricultural drone applications, high-tech horticulture, seasonal Hingaru crop management, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge systems, agroforestry models, animal husbandry exhibitions, and fodder development technologies. Furthermore, interactive learning sessions and peer-to-peer dialogues will allow visiting cultivators to engage directly with award-winning agrarian innovators.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is scheduled to formally inaugurate Krishi Mela 2026 on September 26 at 11:30 AM. Following the inauguration, the university will present prestigious state-level honors recognizing excellence across rural demographics, including awards for the district's best farmer, best woman farmer, best young farmer, and best young woman farmer. Progressive cultivators from Haveri, Gadag, Vijayapura, and Bagalkote districts will take the stage during afternoon sessions to share their field-tested success stories and sustainable farming practices with fellow attendees.