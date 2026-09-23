Uttara Kannada Heavy monsoon rain is continuing across several parts of Uttara Kannada district following the influence of a low-pressure area, disrupting normal life in coastal and Malnad regions. Kumta, Honnavar and Ankola taluks have recorded significant rainfall, with seve

Uttara Kannada

Heavy monsoon rain is continuing across several parts of Uttara Kannada district following the influence of a low-pressure area, disrupting normal life in coastal and Malnad regions. Kumta, Honnavar and Ankola taluks have recorded significant rainfall, with several areas witnessing intense showers.

The monsoon had already remained active across Uttara Kannada, particularly in the coastal and Malnad belts. However, the low-pressure system has increased the intensity of rainfall in several parts of the district. Continuous showers have affected daily activities and caused inconvenience to residents and commuters.

Kumta has witnessed heavy rainfall, with several areas receiving persistent showers. Honnavar and Ankola have also experienced significant rainfall since morning. The changing weather conditions have kept residents alert, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and flooding.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall in parts of the district in the coming hours. Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is also likely in some areas. Residents have been advised to exercise caution during periods of intense rain and avoid unnecessary travel near streams, low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations.

The latest spell of rain comes amid an active monsoon over the coastal Karnataka region. While the rainfall is expected to benefit agriculture and provide relief from dry conditions in some areas, continued heavy showers could affect road connectivity and normal movement.

Authorities are closely monitoring the weather conditions as the low-pressure system continues to influence rainfall activity. Further updates are expected as the weather system develops and rainfall patterns change across Uttara Kannada.