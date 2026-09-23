Karwar Several parts of Karnataka received heavy rainfall on Wednesday, bringing relief to farmers and residents but also causing disruptions in some areas. Koppal, Gadag and Karwar witnessed significant rainfall, while authorities and residents remained alert to waterlogging,

Karwar

Several parts of Karnataka received heavy rainfall on Wednesday, bringing relief to farmers and residents but also causing disruptions in some areas. Koppal, Gadag and Karwar witnessed significant rainfall, while authorities and residents remained alert to waterlogging, overflowing streams and difficult travel conditions.

In Uttara Kannada district, heavy rain accompanied by thunder has been lashing several areas for the past 24 hours. The rainfall has brought relief to the coastal region, which had been experiencing hot and uncomfortable weather.

Karwar received intense showers, with dark clouds covering the area for long periods. Heavy rain was also reported in Ankola and Kumta. The Malnad region received comparatively lighter showers. The Meteorological Department has forecast the possibility of more rain in the district.

In Koppal, intermittent rainfall has been reported for the past four to five days. Rain began early on Wednesday, bringing relief to farmers who had been worried about inadequate rainfall. The showers have improved the prospects for agricultural activities in several areas. However, the rain also caused inconvenience to people travelling to schools, colleges and offices during the morning hours. Commuters faced difficulties as rainfall affected normal movement in some locations.

Gadag district also witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The downpour caused a stream between Neeralagi and Nagarala to overflow, creating a dangerous situation. Despite the strong water current and poor visibility at night, four youths attempted to drive their car across the stream. The vehicle suddenly stalled and became stranded in the middle of the flowing water.

The occupants were eventually rescued after local people noticed the situation and rushed to their aid. The incident highlighted the risks of attempting to cross swollen streams during heavy rainfall. With more rain forecast in parts of Karnataka, residents have been advised to exercise caution near overflowing streams and waterlogged areas.