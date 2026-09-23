Chitradurga The Chitradurga City Municipal Council (CMC), in association with the IIHS organisation, conducted a special awareness programme on solid waste management, sanitation and the ban on single-use plastic for civic workers and the public. As part of the programme, I

Chitradurga

The Chitradurga City Municipal Council (CMC), in association with the IIHS organisation, conducted a special awareness programme on solid waste management, sanitation and the ban on single-use plastic for civic workers and the public.

As part of the programme, IIHS representatives trained civic workers on the proper segregation of wet and dry waste. The training focused on improving waste handling practices and ensuring that different types of waste are managed separately at the source.

Following the training, awareness activities were conducted at several important locations in the city, including Azad Nagar, Horapete and Anjuman Circle. Civic officials and volunteers explained solid waste management rules to residents and urged them to follow proper disposal practices.

Residents were informed that waste should be separated into four categories — wet, dry, hazardous and sanitary waste. Officials stressed that segregation at the source would help improve waste collection, processing and disposal while keeping public spaces clean.

A special cleanliness and beautification activity was also carried out at the municipal vegetable market. Civic workers cleaned a black spot, an area where garbage was frequently being dumped, and improved its appearance by drawing Rangoli designs.

Vegetable and flower vendors at the market were instructed not to use single-use plastic. They were also advised against dumping waste in public places. Officials asked vendors and residents to segregate waste and hand it over to the City Municipal Council's waste collection vehicles.

The campaign aimed to create greater public awareness about responsible waste disposal and strengthen sanitation practices across the city. Officials also emphasised that cooperation from residents, traders and civic workers was necessary to ensure effective implementation of waste management rules.

CMC Assistant Executive Engineer (Environment) Jaffer, Senior Health Inspector Rukmini, Junior Health Inspector Heena Kausar, and IIHS representatives Vidya, Ambarish and Yogesh participated in the programme. City Council community mobilisers were also present during the awareness activities.