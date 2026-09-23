Koppal Residents in Koppal are facing severe difficulties completing ration card e-KYC after being asked to correct details in their Aadhaar cards. People are reportedly leaving their daily work and standing in queues for several hours at Aadhaar centres, only to return withou

Koppal

Residents in Koppal are facing severe difficulties completing ration card e-KYC after being asked to correct details in their Aadhaar cards. People are reportedly leaving their daily work and standing in queues for several hours at Aadhaar centres, only to return without completing the process because of server problems.

At the Gram One centre located at the Koppal Deputy Commissioner's office, people have reportedly been waiting from as early as 4 am for Aadhaar corrections. At the Aadhaar centre at the Koppal Tahsildar's office, residents began queuing from around 6 am. People from Koppal city and nearby villages are arriving early in the hope of securing a token and completing the required corrections.

The situation has caused considerable inconvenience to residents, including those who arrive with small children. Many people say they have had to set aside their daily employment and other responsibilities to wait at the centres. Despite spending hours in queues, they are sometimes unable to complete the process because of technical problems.

Server failures have emerged as a major obstacle. When the Aadhaar system stops working, correction and updating services come to a halt. Residents who have waited for several hours are then forced to return home without completing the work.

There are around 11 Aadhaar centres in Koppal city, but people claim that server-related problems are being reported at several centres. Another major concern is the limited number of tokens. Only around 50 tokens are being issued each day for Aadhaar corrections, forcing residents to reach the centres during the early hours.

According to Aadhaar centre staff member Pradeep, a correction can normally be completed within seven to eight minutes when the server is functioning properly. However, if the server is slow or fails, the process can take around 15 minutes.

Residents have urged the authorities to address the technical problems immediately and increase the number of Aadhaar centres and daily tokens. They said resolving these issues would help people complete Aadhaar corrections and proceed with mandatory ration card e-KYC without further hardship.

Koppal server failures disrupt services

Koppal residents face severe inconvenience due to server failures and token shortages at update centres. Long queues and technical glitches force citizens to return home empty-handed, delaying essential services and mandatory ration card e-KYC. Authorities are urged to increase centres and tokens.