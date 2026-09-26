CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA Promoting Vijayapura’s historic tourist attractions and attracting more visitors to the district can strengthen the local economy and create greater employment opportunities for local people, said ADGP (Law and Order) R Hitendra. He was speaking at a Swachhata Hi Seva programme organised at the historic Anand Mahal monument premises as part of World Tourism Day 2026, under the theme “Tourism and Peace: Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence for the Reimagination of Tourism.” The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Department of Tourism, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, NTPC Kudgi, Hotel Association and the BLDE institution’s Shrimati Bangaramma Sajjan Arts, Commerce and Science Women’s University. Hitendra said, Vijayapura has gained global recognition because of its rich collection of historical monuments. Greater promotion of these heritage sites and increased tourist footfall would open up substantial employment opportunities in the tourism sector, he added. Deputy Commissioner Dr K Anand said the district administration was taking steps to develop historical monuments and provide necessary infrastructure for tourists. Measures were also being implemented through various schemes for the conservation, beautification and development of tourism facilities, he said. A proposal for the development of tourist destinations in the district has been submitted to the Union Government under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, the DC said. He added that the historic Taj Bawdi monument was being developed under the Adopt a Monument initiative in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Foundation and World Monuments Fund. The ASI was also undertaking conservation works at several monuments in the district, Anand said. An app containing comprehensive information about tourist destinations in district has been developed to provide visitors with easy access to information, he said. Various programmes were being organised as part of World Tourism Day to create awareness about the importance of tourism and the need to preserve the district’s historical heritage. NTPC Kudgi representative Santosh Tiwari stressed the need to regularly organise programmes aimed at conserving historical monuments and preserving the region’s artistic heritage. He also appreciated the artworks displayed by participating artists. Earlier, a monument cleanliness drive was held at Anand Mahal under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. Tourism Department Deputy Director Aravind Hugar inaugurated the drive. More than 25 artists participated in the camp.