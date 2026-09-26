CH NEWS, MANGALURU

Coastal Karnataka’s traditional buffalo race, Kambala, will be held in Mysuru on October 18 and 19 as part of the Dasara festivities, with preparations underway on a 20-acre site, Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had expressed interest in organising Kambala as part of the Dasara celebrations and directed officials to make arrangements. Work is currently underway on a 147-metre-long Kambala track and other infrastructure at the venue. Around 15,000 spectators will be accommodated at a time. Three stages are being constructed, including a main stage for official programmes and two stages for VVIP arrangements. Entry will be free with passes, while a separate area with a capacity of around 5,000 people will be available for spectators without passes. Timed passes will be issued in three slots each day, morning to afternoon, afternoon to evening, and evening to night, to allow more people to witness the event. The buffaloes will leave Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple on October 16 at 10.30 am. They will halt at Madikeri for rest, food and other arrangements before proceeding to Mysuru, where they are expected to arrive the same night. October 17 will be kept as a rest day. Kambala will begin on the morning of October 18 with an inauguration ceremony, which is expected to be attended by the Chief Minister. Events will continue through the day and evening, with the prize distribution scheduled for October 19. The government has fixed remuneration of Rs 65,000 for a senior-category buffalo pair and Rs 50,000 for a junior-category pair. Buffalo owners and Kambala committee leaders have sought an increase in remuneration, along with additional prizes and higher gold awards. Their demands will be discussed with the Deputy Commissioner and Dasara committee before a decision is taken. State Kambala Association member Aikalabava Deviprasad Shetty said, a meeting of Kambala buffalo owners had already been held. He said the event would be organised in a systematic and disciplined manner in Mysuru.