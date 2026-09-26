CH NEWS, UDUPI

District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee Chairman Ashok Kumar Kodavoor instructed the officials to be careful not to leave out any eligible beneficiaries of the guarantee scheme while undertaking the resurvey work of the guarantee schemes. He was speaking at the progress review meeting of the District Level Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee held at the Dr VS Acharya Hall of the Zilla Panchayat. He explained that 1050 enumerators have already been identified for the verification work of identifying Grihalakshmi beneficiaries. Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, every ration card holder must do e-KYC without fail. Its progress has been slow in the district. It is being heard that progress is not being made in some areas due to server problems. He said that the departmental officials should take appropriate action for this. 3.64 lakh people have been registered under the Grihajyothi scheme in the district and the survey work of 3.17 lakh beneficiaries has already been completed. An identity card has already been affixed to each house by the department. He instructed to complete the survey work of the remaining 47.000 houses soon. Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer Udayakumar Shetty, District Level Guarantee Implementation Committee Vice President Satish, Geeta Wagle, Taluk Level Guarantee Implementation Committee Presidents Ramesh Kanchan, Sunita Shetty. Naveen Chandra, Mohan Poojary, Shankar Sherigar were present.