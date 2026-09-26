CH NEWS KALABURAGI The state government has reconstituted the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to review the progress of implementation of the special status granted to the Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution. Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil has been appointed chairman of the reconstituted sub-committee.Higher Education Minister BasavarajRayareddy, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre, Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology and e-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge, Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi, and Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology Minister D. Ajay Singh have been appointed members. Minister Priyank Kharge, who had earlier served as Chairman of the sub-committee, will continue as a member. The sub-committee will review the progress of government orders, schemes and programmes related to the implementation of the special status provided to Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J). It will also recommend necessary measures for their effective implementation. The Kalyana Karnataka Area Development Department will provide the required administrative assistance to the sub-committee, as per Rule 13(5) of the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977, and the government circular dated March 15, 2025, stated J. Kumaraswamy, Under Secretary to Government (Cabinet), in the order. The reconstitution is aimed at strengthening the review mechanism for the implementation of various provisions and programmes under Article 371(J) in the region