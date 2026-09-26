CH NEWS, MANGALURU

The NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (NGSMIPS), NITTE (Deemed to be University), celebrated World Pharmacists Day 2026 with the theme “Empowering pharmacists for healthier futures.” As part of the celebrations, the institute organised a “Pharmacists for Healthier Futures – Awareness Walk” from Deralakatte to the KS Hegde Auditorium. More than 700 pharmacy students and faculty members participated in the walk, creating awareness about the role of pharmacists in patient care, public health and the healthcare system. The awareness walk was followed by a formal felicitation ceremony at the KS Hegde Auditorium in Deralakatte. Two eminent pharmacists from Dakshina Kannada were felicitated for their contributions to the pharmacy profession. Prof (Dr) Jennifer Fernandes introduced the felicitation recipients and highlighted their professional contributions and service to the community. Arun Kumar Shetty of Prafful Medicals, Mangaluru, and Vinay Rai of Sri Ganesh Medicals, B.C. Road, were felicitated on the occasion. They later addressed the gathering and shared their experiences and perspectives on the pharmacy profession. Prof (Dr) Jayaprakash Shetty, Dean, NITTE Institute of Allied Health Sciences, was the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the importance of pharmacists as an integral part of the healthcare team and encouraged aspiring pharmacists to continuously strengthen their professional knowledge, skills and commitment to patient care. Prof (Dr) CS Shastry, in his presidential address, spoke about the evolving role of pharmacists and the need to empower pharmacy professionals to contribute effectively to healthcare delivery. Dr Uday Venkat Mateti, Nodal Officer, NGSMIPS, expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, pharmacists, faculty members, students and others involved in organising the event.