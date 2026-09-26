CH NEWS,UDUPI

The Kerala-Byndoor National Highway 66 is proposed to be converted into a multi-lane highway. While some sections in northern Kerala are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, plans have been formulated for the renovation of bridges and grade separators between Udupi and Byndoor. In the Kerala region, from Kasargod southwards, the highway is being widened into a 45-metre-wide, six-lane, signal-free corridor. The northern sections of Kerala are progressing rapidly. The stretch between Kundapur and Byndoor is being widened to 60 metres. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently submitted proposals for new grade-separated structures at major junctions such as Tallur, Hemmady, Trasi and Yadthare near Byndoor, along with newly constructed parallel bridges such as the Arate bridge, to facilitate local traffic. The Talapady-Chengala stretch, part of the ongoing expansion project on National Highway 66 between Kanyakumari and Panvel, was inaugurated in early 2026. The stretch from the Karnataka border has been developed into a six-lane highway. Construction of the Chengala-Nileshwar and Nileshwar-Taliparamba sections has reached its final stage. The stretch from Talapady to Mulki is currently a four-lane highway, and a detailed examination is being carried out regarding road safety and access control. The highway authority has recently submitted a detailed project report proposing an additional 52 km of service roads and measures to address critical accident black spots. Flyovers and vehicle underpasses have been planned at densely populated urban entry points such as Mulki and Padubidri to convert the stretch into a high-speed corridor. The four-lane road from Hejamady through Kundapur to Byndoor has also received the green signal for significant infrastructure upgrades to handle the increasing traffic density. Koteshwara Bypass should be included in the Kanyakumari-Panvel National Highway six-laning and grade-separated junction project. Following the construction of the flyover in Kundapur, the Koteshwara Bypass junction has been witnessing increased traffic congestion. The junction serves as a tourism centre and railway station, besides providing connectivity to various districts of the state. Including the Koteshwara Bypass in the list of grade-separated junctions and developing it would be beneficial, said B Udayakumar Shetty, Entrepreneur, Koteshwara.