TUMAKURU Communication, compassion and dedication are essential for becoming a good doctor, Dr. H. Basavanagoudappa, Vice Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, said. He was speaking at the inauguration of the first-year MBBS course for the academic year 2026-27 at Siddaganga Medical College and Research Institute (SMCRI) in Tumakuru. Dr. Basavanagoudappa said medical education should not be limited to securing good grades or obtaining a degree. He advised students to develop dedication, communication skills and compassion while preparing for their medical careers. He said 99% of unpleasant incidents in the medical field occur not because of doctors’ irresponsibility but because of a lack of proper communication with patients. He urged students to develop the habit of patiently listening to patients. He said artificial intelligence could support medical learning, but technology could not replace moral relationships and compassion in patient care. He encouraged students to draw inspiration from achievers such as Dr. Devi Shetty and Dr. C.N. Manjunath. SMCRI Executive Director Dr. S. Sachchidananda said the institute was committed to developing world-class, compassionate doctors through competence-based medical education. He said Karnataka has around 80 medical colleges and India has more than 830, adding that the institute gives importance to students’ overall personality development along with academic knowledge. Sri Siddhalinga Swamiji, President of Sri Siddaganga Math, blessed the students and said medicine was not merely an academic course but also a responsibility to serve society. He stressed competence, compassion and good character. Jayavibhava Swamy, T.M. Swamy, Dr. Shivakumaraiah, Dr. Vijayalakshmi Balekundri, Dr. S. Paramesh, Dr. Niranjan Murthy B, Dr. Shalini M. and other dignitaries attended the event. "Joining MBBS is a lifelong commitment to society. Let us always remember Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's words that doctors are not just diagnosers, but 'pain relievers' who relieve the pain of patients. New students should never forget the sacrifices of their parents and the guidance of their teachers." Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Vice Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysore "There is no end to medical education. In addition to textbooks, every patient is a great teacher. No matter how much artificial intelligence develops, technology cannot replace the human connection and trust between a doctor and a patient." Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, President, Sri Siddaganga Math