TAIPEI Taiwan's diplomatic leadership has expressed confidence that the United States remains fully cognizant of the escalating military pressures facing the self-governing island, despite months of administrative delays surrounding a crucial multi-billion-dollar defense procurement package. Speaking at a press briefing in Taipei, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi addressed ongoing international speculation regarding bilateral security ties following a high-level summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chen emphasized that Washington maintains a clear, unshakeable grasp of the cross-strait security balance and the persistent threats posed by Beijing's aggressive military modernization. Democratic Taiwan has experienced a prolonged waiting period for the formal approval of a vital U.S. arms sales package valued at approximately 14 billion dollars. This prospective procurement follows closely on the heels of a historic eleven-billion-dollar defense package finalized late last year. However, political momentum shifted earlier this year when President Trump indicated during a diplomatic visit to Beijing that the latest tranche of weapons sales would be held in abeyance. While recent statements from Washington have avoided explicit timelines for the transaction, U.S. officials have maintained that foundational American policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged. Deputy Minister Chen pointed to recent remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which highlighted the rigorous review processes governing international arms transfers, as evidence of normal administrative diligence rather than a policy shift. "Taiwan faces a severe situation in the Taiwan Strait," Chen told reporters. "Even though China's domestic economy faces downward pressures, Beijing continues to pour massive financial and structural resources into expanding its offensive military capacity. Under this context, the United States very much understands our defense needs." To counter anxiety regarding potential shifts in American security commitments, Taipei has maintained continuous, high-level diplomatic dialogue with Washington counterparts. U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue reinforced these assurances in a recent media appearance, stating definitively that official Washington policy regarding Taiwan and cross-strait security cooperation has undergone no structural alterations. Chen noted that Taiwanese authorities have received repeated confirmations from American interlocutors that Washington remains legally bound by the Taiwan Relations Act to provide the island with necessary defensive capabilities. Furthermore, Taipei has sought to demonstrate unwavering domestic resolve by steadily increasing its own defense expenditures and modernizing its asymmetric combat strategies.