LOURDES Pope Leo has called upon the Catholic Church to courageously confront its internal failings and heal the deep wounds inflicted within its ranks, delivering the message just hours before a scheduled closed-door meeting with French survivors of clerical child abuse. Addressing an estimated 150,000 people gathered in a sunlit field near the renowned Catholic shrine in Lourdes, the pontiff emphasized that the institution must humbly submit to accountability. Speaking during his apostolic journey through France, the first U.S. pope stressed that repairing institutional credibility requires facing past institutional errors head-on, though survivors remain skeptical regarding the speed of meaningful reform. During an earlier, closed-door address to members of the French Episcopal Conference, Pope Leo directly referenced the devastating impact of abuse committed against minors by clergy members. He commended local bishops for implementing protective safeguards while urging them to maintain strict vigilance and pursue continuous reforms. The papal visit follows the monumental 2021 independent report on church abuse in France, which revealed that approximately 330,000 children suffered abuse at the hands of Catholic clergy and lay leaders over a 70-year span. While church leaders hope the papal presence will aid national healing, advocacy groups remain cautious. Representatives for survivor networks expressed doubt that the closed-door encounter with seven abuse victims would immediately translate into sweeping institutional changes or prompt reparations. Lourdes, a historic pilgrimage site in the Pyrenees foothills drawing millions of annual visitors, also brought attention to ongoing Vatican controversies. The facade of the local sanctuary features prominent mosaics created by Father Marko Rupnik, a disgraced religious artist accused of sexual abuse by more than 20 women. In response to an open letter penned by five alleged victims criticizing an ongoing Vatican trial, the towering mosaics were discreetly shielded behind large yellow tarps for the papal visit. In addition to addressing abuse and attending to pilgrims, Pope Leo continued his vocal advocacy on social and bioethical issues. Following his sharp critique of assisted dying initiatives in France earlier in the week, the pontiff reaffirmed the Church's pro-life stance in Lourdes, contrasting the sanctuary's compassionate care for the sick against modern trends that attempt to redefine the intrinsic value of human life during terminal illness.