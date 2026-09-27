NEW YORK External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has concluded a flurry of high-level diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, meeting with his counterparts from Venezuela, Belarus, Mexico, and Canada to deepen bilateral cooperation and address pressing global concerns. During his bilateral meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzalez at UN headquarters, Jaishankar highlighted the expanding scope of bilateral relations. Taking to social media, the External Affairs Minister noted that bilateral energy ties are gaining strong momentum alongside expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on evolving regional and international developments. Continuing his active diplomatic outreach, Jaishankar held substantive discussions with Mexican counterpart Roberto Velasco Alvarez and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. Earlier, he met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, marking another step forward in bilateral engagement. Sharing a video of the interaction on X, Jaishankar described the talks as highly productive, emphasizing that both nations are actively preparing to elevate their diplomatic partnership to a significantly higher level. Beyond bilateral meetings, Jaishankar delivered a forceful address at the UNGA, issuing a stern warning against state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. Without naming specific nations, he asserted that India will fiercely exercise its inherent right to self-defense against terror threats. Condemning attempts by any government to normalize extremist violence or claim immunity from its consequences, Jaishankar declared that friendship and goodwill can never coexist with terrorism. He called for absolute zero tolerance, urging the global community to expose and hold accountable the financial sponsors of terror networks. Furthermore, Jaishankar drew attention to mounting global vulnerabilities, warning that the international community is witnessing the dangerous "weaponization of everything," spanning from global supply chains and financial markets to digital technology and trade access. These robust diplomatic engagements underscore India's proactive stance in forging strategic economic partnerships while resolutely safeguarding its national security and economic sovereignty on the world stage.