WASHINGTON President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping drank tea at the White House and visited the National Archives, ending a three-day summit that showcased personal diplomacy rather than big public breakthroughs on a host of contentious issues. Trump said "our farmers are going to ‌be happy" as a result of the talks but did not provide details. "America is very happy about this visit, and I'm sure China is very happy also," he said. Xi said the US-China relationship had developed into a constructive one of "strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness and reciprocity." The summit between the world's two largest economies featured military flyovers, ceremonial tours and a state dinner, but left unresolved major differences over trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and China's ties to Iran. Details of the limited trade agreements reached during the visit will be released on Monday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said. One tangible outcome of the visit was that the US and China agreed to extend by two months a trade truce that was due to expire on November 10, allowing more time to work ⁠on a potentially bigger trade deal. Greer told CNBC that the US has agreed with China on exempting some key goods from disputes over trade, including exports to China of agricultural products and medical devices and imports of consumer and non-sensitive goods. Trump highlighted progress under a bilateral trade mechanism, citing what he described as increased market access for US farmers and ranchers, while both leaders identified AI as an area for dialogue. "In some ways, the best thing that we accomplished in this visit is to continue the conversation," US Ambassador to China David Perdue told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" program. Trump announced in a social media post that he and Xi would meet twice more this year, in China in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and in Miami in December at a G20 summit.