New York Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez left New York after promising elections but securing no major agreements on debt, energy or mining. Rodriguez travelled to New York for the UN General Assembly seeking to present Venezuela as open for international business following years of sanctions and economic isolation. Her delegation held discussions involving debt restructuring, energy and mining, while Rodriguez also met US President Donald Trump. The visit produced significant diplomatic visibility, including photographs of Rodriguez with Trump, concrete agreements of the scale sought by Caracas did not materialise. Washington-based analyst Antonio De La Cruz said the absence of major disbursements, reconstruction funding or business agreements limited the immediate economic outcome of the trip. At the UN, Rodriguez pledged that Venezuela would hold elections as part of a transition to what she called “full democracy.” However, she did not announce a date for the vote. She said her government had begun talks with opposition groups and that all political forces would be allowed to participate. The election pledge has placed greater attention on Venezuela’s political transition. Political sources and analysts expect institutional reforms, including changes involving courts and electoral authorities, could delay voting for a year or more. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump and Rodriguez discussed restructuring Venezuela’s sovereign debt. Venezuela and its state oil company have around $60 billion in defaulted bonds, while total liabilities have been estimated at $150 billion to $200 billion. Rodriguez’s visit therefore combined economic outreach with a public commitment to elections, while leaving major questions over both the timing of the vote and the scale of future US-backed economic arrangements.