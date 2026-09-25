Islamabad Police in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi division have detained more than 150 leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the party’s planned long march to Islamabad on September 27. The detainees were reportedly held under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance and confined in different prisons. Police have also conducted door-to-door searches in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Murree. According to reports citing police sources, authorities have been instructed to detain 463 PTI leaders and workers. Police have also been monitoring 91 members of the Insaf Student Federation and Insaf Lawyers Forum. More than 2,000 homes and offices have reportedly been checked over the past 20 days as part of security preparations for the proposed march. Authorities have increased security measures across all five districts of the Rawalpindi division. More than 10,600 police personnel are expected to be deployed in Rawalpindi, with additional forces arriving from other districts to assist local police. The Punjab government has also imposed restrictions on public gatherings from September 23 to October 5. The order prohibits gatherings of five or more people in public places, including streets, roads, highways, motorways and open spaces. The provincial government has sought assistance from Pakistan Rangers in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali. It has also requested the Federal Ministry of Interior to consider restricting mobile and internet services at selected locations in Rawalpindi and Attock from September 27. Authorities said the restrictions were imposed over what they described as a serious and imminent threat to public peace and the safety of people and property. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has declined to immediately suspend detention orders against Imran Khan’s sisters Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi. The court issued notices to the respondents and sought their responses before considering the request. The sisters were detained under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance ahead of the planned PTI protest demanding Imran Khan’s release.