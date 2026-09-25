New York Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held separate meetings with senior US officials in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, discussing critical minerals, semiconductors, emerging technologies, energy security, civil nuclear cooperation and US sanctions legislation targeting Russia and Iran. Misri met US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and discussed ways to advance India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. In a post on X, Misri said the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation through Pax Silica, along with work on semiconductors and critical minerals. Pax Silica is a US-led initiative focused on secure supply chains linked to advanced technologies and artificial intelligence. The discussions come as India and the US seek to improve supply-chain resilience in sectors considered important for economic and national security. The Pax Silica framework covers areas including critical minerals, energy inputs, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and AI infrastructure. India is among the countries participating in the initiative. In a separate meeting, Misri held talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. According to Misri, the discussions covered India-US bilateral cooperation, energy security, the recently enacted Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA), civil nuclear cooperation, TRUST and the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture initiative. The SRIA has particular relevance for India because of its provisions concerning Russia’s energy trade and countries purchasing Russian oil and gas. The legislation provides the US executive branch with authority to impose additional sanctions, tariffs and trade restrictions under specified conditions. A potential tariff of up to 100% on imports from countries continuing to purchase Russian energy has been discussed in connection with the legislation, but such a tariff is not automatically imposed by the law. India has maintained that its energy decisions are guided by national interests and market considerations. Misri’s meetings highlighted the breadth of the India-US relationship, covering strategic technologies, critical supply chains, energy, nuclear cooperation and the wider Indo-Pacific, while also addressing differences linked to sanctions and Russian energy trade.