Washington DC Tibetans, Uyghurs and other diaspora groups held protests in Washington DC against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the US capital, calling for greater international attention to human rights concerns in Tibet, East Turkistan, also known as Xinjiang, Hong Kong and other regions. The day-long mobilisation included a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy, a march towards the US Capitol and a rally attended by representatives of diaspora and human rights organisations. Tibetan protesters raised slogans including “We want China out of Tibet” as Xi held meetings with US President Donald Trump in Washington. Omer Kanat, executive director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project, said Tibetan and Uyghur communities faced similar concerns over religious, cultural and language rights. He alleged that Chinese government policies had restricted religious practices and cultural life in Tibet and claimed that Uyghurs had faced arbitrary detention, forced labour, surveillance and restrictions on religion and language. Kanat also raised concerns about the treatment of children and families, alleging that boarding school policies had separated children from their cultural and linguistic traditions. He said repression also affected diaspora communities and argued that people outside China faced pressure over speaking publicly about human rights issues. These allegations reflect the position of Uyghur advocacy groups and are disputed by Beijing. The Tibetan mobilisation was led by the Tibetan Youth Congress and Capital Area Tibetan Association, with support from several other organisations. Organisers expected more than 2,000 Tibetans from across North America to participate. They urged the US administration to raise Tibet and broader human rights concerns during discussions with Xi and called for efforts towards resolving the longstanding Tibet dispute. China rejects allegations that its policies in Tibet and Xinjiang constitute repression. Beijing says its measures are focused on economic development, social stability and combating extremism. Xi’s visit has brought several sensitive issues in US-China relations, including trade, technology, Taiwan and human rights, into focus.