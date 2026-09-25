MAGADI A modern administrative building built at an estimated cost of ₹1.50 crore will officially open on November 20, announced S. Chandrashekharayya, President of the Solur Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Rural Cooperative Society. Addressing members during the Annual General Meeting for the 2025-26 fiscal term, he recalled that although the institution was originally founded in 1949, it remained defunct for forty-two years. Sixteen years ago, local leaders revived operations overnight, transforming the society into a vibrant, solvent organization that generated ₹4.42 lakh in net profit this year. Chandrashekharayya noted that ₹8.50 crore in agricultural loans had been distributed, alongside ₹40 lakh lent to local merchants at a concessional one percent interest rate. Construction funding comprised a ₹45 lakh composite advance from the BIDCC Bank, ₹13 lakh in farmer contributions, ₹1 lakh from Apex Bank, personal donations, and legislative constituency grants totaling ₹20 lakh from local lawmakers. While ₹30 lakh is still needed, the society plans to expand into gold, vehicle, and housing loans, while operating a commercial fertilizer dealership. Taking the stage, former Zilla Panchayat member Shivarudrayya urged the board to insure ragi crops and firmly admonished administrative staff for lax loan recovery. Highlighting accessible credit avenues, speakers pointed out that livestock shed loans up to ₹30 lakh remain available at a subsidized three percent interest rate. BIDCC Bank supervisor Jagadish reminded personnel to maintain regular daily attendance, display beneficiary schemes clearly on office noticeboards, and issue formal identity cards to all members. Board directors, including Vice President Chikkanna, Noorulla Baig, and several farmers, attended the lively gathering, expressing confidence that expanded rural credit will steadily uplift local agricultural households.