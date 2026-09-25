KOPPAL Healthcare is fundamentally a life-saving social service rather than a business for making profit, so pharmacists must never compromise on professional ethics, advised Additional Deputy Commissioner Sidrameshwara. He spoke while inaugurating World Pharmacist Day celebrations and the district-level Best Pharmacist award ceremony at the District Administration Bhavan auditorium on Friday. Organizers observed the global theme, "Empowering Pharmacists for a Healthy Future," urging professionals to embrace digital tools and continuous research. Stressing the delicate nature of medical dispensing, Sidrameshwara noted that a single careless error harms the reputation of the entire fraternity. Koppal City Police Inspector Suresh stated that if doctors resemble God, pharmacists act as distributors of divine offerings. He cautioned against youth substance abuse, asking chemists to report suspicious, bulk purchases of cough syrups or sleeping tablets. He highlighted the state's "Byada Bro" campaign, which works to protect youths from addictive peer pressures. Assistant Drug Controller Venkatesh Rathod honored Professor Mahadev Lal Schroff as the father of Indian pharmacy education, recalling the heroic sacrifices made by pharmacists as front-line Covid warriors. He warned against growing antibiotic resistance, reminding retailers that the Drugs and Cosmetics Act strictly forbids dispensing scheduled drugs on plain slips without valid medical practitioner registration details and authorized signatures. During the commemorative event, authorities presented prestigious district awards to five outstanding pharmacists and formally felicitated 125 senior practitioners who dedicated over twenty-five years of service to public healthcare. Senior Civil Judge Mahantesh Daragad, Assistant Commissioner Mehboob Jilan, District Health Officer Dr. Eshwar Savadi, alongside chemist association leaders Suresh Morageri, Kotrappa Korlalli, Ashokaswamy Herur, and pharmacy students attended the program, resolving to maintain high ethical standards and improve patient wellness throughout the district.